WWE Payback 2020: 5 biggest last-minute rumors you should know 

Just one week after SummerSlam, we are set for the next pay-per-view, WWE Payback. Tonight, a total of three title matches have been added to the card. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is set to defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Sasha Banks and Bayley will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line in a match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Lastly, Apollo Crews will look to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Payback. In addition to these title matches, there are several interesting bouts that will be a part of the show. Rey Mysterio will team up with Dominik to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy. Keith Lee will lock horns with Randy Orton as he plans to avenge the brutal beatdown that the latter laid on Drew McIntyre last week.

WWE also confirmed that Big E would square off against Sheamus, and Matt Riddle will lock horns with King Corbin. They added a tag team match between The Riott Squad and The IIconics earlier today.

Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!! https://t.co/CaZDc2wHKM — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020

In this article, we will take a look at the last-minute rumors that could have a direct or indirect impact on WWE Payback tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship and turn heel at WWE Payback

Roman Reigns could win the title tonight

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns returned to the promotion at SummerSlam 2020. He immediately made his intentions known and will now challenge ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and former champion Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at WWE Payback in a triple-threat match. Last Sunday, Roman Reigns returned and brutalized The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their main event bout.

His actions immediately sparked debates about a potential heel turn for The Big Dog. Then, on SmackDown’s go-home show before WWE Payback, WWE showed an alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. After the show went off the air, Reigns acknowledged that he is the new Paul Heyman guy in WWE.

The latest backstage reports suggest that Roman Reigns will walk out of WWE Payback as the new Universal Champion. Not only that, WWE are reportedly working towards turning Reigns heel on SmackDown. He is expected to have a good title run alongside Paul Heyman and he would be booked as a top heel on the blue brand.

This is Roman Reigns’ first appearance since March. He missed his Championship match back at WrestleMania, and now he is now coming back for the title that he never lost. He will look to reclaim the Universal Championship in a No Holds Barred match at WWE Payback tonight. A heel turn would be massive and is bound to get everyone’s attention.