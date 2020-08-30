WWE Payback 2020: 7 last-minute predictions - Roman Reigns wrecks everyone and leaves as Universal Champion?

The WWE Payback 2020 pay-per-view will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on August 30.

Seven matches have been announced for WWE Payback 2020 so far, including the Universal Championship Triple Threat match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

In the women’s division, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley are not being advertised to defend their singles titles at WWE Payback 2020.

However, there will still be one women’s match on the card, with Bayley & Sasha Banks putting the Women’s Tag Team titles on the line against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley is set to challenge Apollo Crews for the United States Championship, while Dominik & Rey Mysterio will take on long-term rivals Seth Rollins & Murphy.

WWE Payback 2020 will also feature Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin, Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee and Big E vs. Sheamus in non-title matches.

In this article, let’s try to predict the winner of every match at WWE Payback 2020.

#7 WWE Payback 2020: King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle

"Even though he wants to rearrange my face, good luck trying, Bro."@SuperKingofBros can't wait to face King @BaronCorbinWWE this Sunday at #WWEPayback! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CulCxvRQDx — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 29, 2020

King Corbin and Matt Riddle are finally set to go one-on-one at WWE Payback 2020, seven weeks after Corbin formally introduced himself to the SmackDown newcomer on the July 3, 2020 episode of the blue brand’s show.

The weekly developments in this storyline have been underwhelming, to say the least, and the majority of the WWE Universe would probably be glad to see both Superstars move on to other rivalries after WWE Payback 2020.

Riddle surely has to eventually come out on top in this rivalry, so let’s assume that The Original Bro will pick up the victory on Sunday in what could potentially be the one and only PPV singles match between the two men.

Prediction: Matt Riddle wins at WWE Payback 2020

#6 WWE Payback 2020: Big E vs. Sheamus

It was announced on the latest episode of Talking Smack before WWE Payback 2020 that Big E will face Sheamus at the event.

With hardly any storyline build-up for this match, it is tough to give a detailed explanation as to why either of these Superstars will win at WWE Payback 2020.

For the simple reason that Big E’s singles push is only just getting started, let’s go for another babyface victory.

Prediction: Big E wins at WWE Payback 2020