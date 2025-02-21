WWE planning to embarrass Drew McIntyre on SmackDown tonight? Possibility explored

Drew McIntyre is currently riding high on momentum. He is confidently marching towards the Men's Elimination Chamber, looking to win the contest. However, his confidence could take a massive hit tonight on SmackDown. McIntyre may find himself in an embarrassing situation that may break his momentum ahead of his big match in Toronto.

The Scottish Warrior will face Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one match tonight. He tried to provoke The OG Bloodline member backstage last week and Big Jim responded with a Superkick, leaving the latter reeling. This made Drew McIntyre angry and why wouldn't it? It is quite obvious that the former WWE Champion would be looking for revenge tonight.

However, the outcome of this match could leave fans stunned. In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso could steal a roll-up victory over the 39-year-old. An embarrassing defeat against his long-term rival may not sit well with McIntyre. As a result, he could launch a brutal attack on Big Jim after the match, which could lead to the rumored feud between the two stars for WrestleMania.

Triple H may make things more interesting, The OG Bloodline member can capture the United States Championship in the coming weeks as a feud between him and Shinsuke Nakamura was teased recently. WWE will have a very good opportunity to build a huge match between Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre for The Show of Shows.

Putting the United States Championship on the line would make things quite interesting. Hence, there is a good possibility of it happening. However, this is nothing but mere speculation at this moment.

Jimmy Uso to cost Drew McIntyre the Men's Elimination Chamber Match?

Drew McIntyre has been chasing a World Title since losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in 2022. He is finally two steps away from making his dream a reality. His victory at Elimination Chamber will ensure the 39-year-old a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship on the biggest night of the year. But will he be able to overcome the odds? Well, that seems very unlikely.

If McIntyre ends up ambushing Jimmy Uso tonight post-after, the latter may become his biggest enemy. Just like any other superstar, Big Jim would be looking for revenge. Uso could intervene in the Men's Chamber Match to cost The Scottish Warrior. This would crush the latter's WrestleMania dreams and set up a huge program between the two.

