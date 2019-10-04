WWE Points to Note: WWE Setting up Goldberg vs. Austin?

Could 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin be next for Goldberg?

Recent reports have circulated about Goldberg gearing up for another match. It has been reported that the WWE Hall of Famer could return on the October 4th FOX premiere of SmackDown Live.

We already know WWE is pulling out all the stops for the SmackDown premiere on FOX. Reports indicate that other legends will be in attendance, including stars like Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Could WWE be setting up an Austin vs. Goldberg dream match? Let's take inventory of what we know and what pieces are currently in place, heading into the SmackDown Live premiere.

Austin has not been medically cleared

Before we move forward in attempting to connect the dots on a potential storyline for 'The Texas Rattlesnake,' please keep in mind that these are just rumors that have been circulating since Austin's recent WWE appearances.

Austin stole the show at the RAW Reunion and proved he's still better on the mic than almost anyone on the current roster. He is still over with fans and was the face of the company during the most profitable run in pro wrestling history. To get fans clamoring even more, Austin appeared on the September 10th episode of RAW, delivering a stunner to AJ Styles.

Speculation grew when Austin began discussing the notion of having another match. Austin indicated that he thought his health would allow him to compete in another match, but he'd have to be medically cleared first.

What’s the Plan?

Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler recently staged a pull-apart at a restaurant in Las Vegas. WWE doesn’t typically allow these things unless they are in on it. Some reports indicate Goldberg and Ziggler are setting up a re-match to their SummerSlam squash bout.

Since that re-match really serves no purpose, the company may be moving toward something much bigger. Ziggler and Robert Roode are the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions, so a second squashing of a current champion isn’t really good business.

What better way to set up the Austin/Goldberg dream match that never happened? .

What we Know

-Goldberg and Austin were the two biggest stars for their respective companies. They have never wrestled one another.

-Goldberg and Ziggler, the re-match, is not the most exciting way to use the expensive legend.

-Steve Austin has openly discussed a return match.

-Goldberg and Austin are both slated to be at the SmackDown premiere on October 4th.

How WWE could tie it all together

All things considered, here is the most likely scenario WWE is heading in:

Goldberg could be interrupted or attacked by Dolph Ziggler during a promo on SmackDown Live. This would add meaning and value to their recent pull-apart, and pick up where their feud left off. The difference now is that Ziggler is a champion. Ziggler and his partner, Robert Roode, would then begin a double-team assault on Goldberg.

At this point, the glass breaks and out comes 'The Texas Rattlesnake.' The two bald legends fend off the heels and stare their opponents up the ramp until they bump into one another. The slow turn would set the crowd on fire and set the stage for the biggest missed opportunity in wrestling since Hogan/Flair in WWF.

What do you think about Goldberg, 52, and Austin, 54, at this stage in their careers? Would you still be interested in seeing them slug it out? Let us know in the comment section below.