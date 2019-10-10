WWE Press Conference: 4 Potential announcements WWE could make this Friday in Las Vegas

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.09K // 10 Oct 2019, 01:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why has WWE called for a Press Conference on Friday?

It was revealed on The Bump earlier today that WWE will hold a Press Conference on Friday live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are currently rumors circulating that the company could be planning to make some huge announcements as part of the conference, but none of these announcements have been confirmed as of writing.

The announcement stated that WWE COO Triple H, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman, Tyson Fury and Rey Mysterio will all be in attendance for the conference, which will be streamed on the WWE Network and on WWE's Social Media platforms ahead of Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Given the lineup of names that will be part of the press conference, there are only a number of things that the company could announce and here are just of the four possibilities.

#4 Cain Velasquez has signed a WWE contract

Has Velasquez agreed to a deal with WWE?

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez shocked the world on Friday night when he appeared on SmackDown's debut show on the FOX Network to avenge Brock Lesnar's attack on his godson Dominik Mysterio.

Velasquez is one of only three men to have defeated Brock Lesnar during his successful UFC stint and it's believed that the two men are now destined to collide in a WWE ring. The one issue here is the fact that the former Champion himself has confirmed that he is yet to sign a WWE contract, but since he has already appeared on live TV with WWE and has set up a match with Brock Lesnar, it's assumed that he should be putting pen to paper in the near future and this could be the reason that WWE has called for the press conference.

1 / 4 NEXT