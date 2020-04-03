WWE provides a disheartening update on Elias

This is the last thing we wanted to hear ahead of WrestleMania 36.

What will the WWE do now with one episode of SmackDown left before the big show?

Elias.

Elias was viciously attacked by King Corbin on the last episode of SmackDown and as confirmed by the WWE after the show, the Drifter was taken to a local medical facility for further assessment.

WWE released an update earlier today and Elias' status for WrestleMania 36 remains uncertain.

Here's what the WWE put out:

Elias' status remains uncertain for his WrestleMania match against King Corbin after last Friday's brutal fall on SmackDown. As Elias performed from the perch of the WWE Performance Center, Corbin viciously blindsided him and kicked the songbird from the railing, resulting in a brutal fall. Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story develops heading into The Show of Shows.

There is naturally a lot of confusion with regards to Elias' condition amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Various Superstars have already been pulled from the show due to the fear of the virus but Elias' case doesn't seem to be linked to COVID-19.

This seems to be a case of a storyline injury that could also lead to the WrestleMania match between Elias and Corbin getting scrapped.

WrestlingInc reports that the match has already been filmed, however, there are no updates on whether the company would actually air the match as part of the two-day show.

As seen on the most recent episode of SmackDown, Corbin knocked Elias down onto the ground from the perch using his sceptre.

While Elias was confident about facing Corbin at WrestleMania in one of the earlier updates released by WWE, the latest word still paints an uncertain picture regarding his status.

Considering the current circumstances, we still don't know the reason why WWE booked the injury angle and we would surely get a better idea of the situation on the go-home episode of SmackDown.