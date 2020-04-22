WWE provides worrying update on Elias injury

Elias

WWE has confirmed that Elias suffered injuries to his throat and fingers following the attack he sustained at the hands of Baron Corbin on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

The two Superstars have continued to feud in recent weeks after their one-on-one match at WrestleMania 36, which was won by Elias.

The most recent episode of SmackDown saw WWE’s resident guitarist walk through the backstage area of the Performance Center as he prepared for his latest vocal performance. However, Corbin launched his rival over a table before targeting his throat and fingers.

Speaking on The Bump, WWE reporter McKenzie Mitchell provided a storyline update on Elias’ condition.

“During that attack, it looked like King Corbin was focusing on Elias’ finger area and his throat area. Unfortunately, because of that, I can now confirm that Elias has a broken middle finger and broken pinky finger and a bruised larynx.”

Elias vs. Baron Corbin

The rivalry between the two Superstars heated up on a March episode of SmackDown when Elias joined forces with Mojo Rawley and WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski to mock Baron Corbin in the middle of the ring.

This led to a match at WrestleMania 36, which saw Elias pin Corbin in a nine-minute encounter on the first night of the two-night extravaganza.

Neither Superstar has competed in a match since then, but last week’s altercation suggests that a rematch could potentially take place when Elias has recovered from his injuries.