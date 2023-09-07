WWE to punish 25-year-old rising star after brutal botch? What you may have missed

The latest episode of WWE NXT caused much concern among fans and stars after a high-risk spot went wrong. Von Wagner got injured during a ringside exchange with Bron Breakker. It appears Wagner could be sidelined for a while, as he was severely hurt in the sequence.

Breakker and Von Wagner battled in a No Disqualification match on the September 5, 2023, edition of WWE NXT. The former picked up the win but continued to attack his rival outside the ring.

Before the episode ended, Von Wagner's head was on the steel steps, and Breakker connected with a blow. Although the spot was planned, it was reported that something went wrong during its execution, leading to the 29-year-old being busted open. Some believed the sequence was botched, causing a legit injury to Wagner.

WWE could play a 'punishment' angle where Breakker might be removed from NXT TV and given some time off. It has been rumored for months that the 25-year-old is set for a main roster debut soon. If true, he could join either RAW or SmackDown upon his comeback.

After the brutal spot, NXT creative head Shawn Michaels rushed out to ringside with the medical team to check on Wagner. Doctors are currently examining the upstart, and fans can expect an update on his situation soon.

How did fans react to the ending of the latest episode of WWE NXT?

Bron Breakker and Von Wagner on the recent NXT show

Even before reports suggested that something may have gone wrong during the high-risk sequence, fans had already voiced their concerns about Wagner's condition. Meanwhile, a few others were eager to see the former NXT Champion's next move as a heel.

The 25-year-old spent most of his time on the white-and-gold brand as a face, and his recent heel turn has been successful. After the star's latest match, many viewers praised Breakker's character work and even joked that he should be "locked up" for attacking Wagner.

When could fans see Bron Breakker next in WWE?

Several WWE Superstars are currently in India for the Superstar Spectacle event on September 8. Multiple top names are advertised for the show, including Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and more. However, another exciting talent set to be a part of the international event is Bron Breakker. As of this writing, it's unknown who the young star will face on Friday.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bron Breakker in the company following the recently concluded NXT show.

