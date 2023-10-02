WWE to punish another RAW star for going off script in temper tantrum? Insight into repercussions and more 

WWE RAW, the week before Fastlane is slated to be built up with highly anticipated and engaging feuds and matches.

Last week, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens continued their feud with The Judgment Day. This time, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso joined them to even the numbers game. However, following the main event between Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, things heated up between the two factions. This was to the extent that security and WWE officials had to run out to separate them.

The brawl grew over time, and the WWE stars threw hits and punches even after RAW went off the air. Later a video circulated where Dominik Mysterio was seen kicking a referee.

In the same week, on NXT No Mercy, the 26-year-old star lost his North American Championship to Trick Williams. This led to heavy speculation that his loss was the result of his actions on the red brand. All members of The Judgment Day held gold prior to the NXT event, making them all the more powerful and dominant in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio losing the title after 70+ days was a shock to everyone in the wrestling fraternity. In the clip that surfaced after the show, Finn Balor was also spotted hitting a WWE official.

This week Damian Priest will face Jey Uso in singles competition. This raises suspicion regarding Balor's whereabouts, and whether he could possibly be missing from the show due to stern action by WWE's higher-ups, which is in line with their speculated response to the previous incident involving Dominik.

The fourth member, Rhea Ripley is currently out of in-ring action after suffering bruised ribs following an assault by Nia Jax. Her recovery duration and return date to RAW remains unknown.

Gunther will have a contract signing for his title on WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE earlier this year following a hip injury. He has been involved in matches with The Miz, Big Bronson Reed, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, to name a few.

Within this time he made his intentions clear of going after a championship - Gunther's. The Ring General recently celebrated becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. A couple of weeks ago, Ciampa challenged The Ring General to a title match and a contract signing is slated to take place on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

including the aforementioned segment, the next episode of the red brand also includes major match-ups such as Becky Lynch defending the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox. Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura are bound to have a confrontation as well, ahead of their clash at Fastlane this weekend.

