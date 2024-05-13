WWE Queen of The Ring 2024 updated bracket (May 12, 2024) 

The final first-round matches of the 2024 Queen of The Ring Tournament unfolded during this week's WWE live events.

At a live event held in Macon, Georgia, Shayna Baszler secured victory over Maxxine Dupri using her formidable submission move, The Kirifuda Clutch. This win propels Baszler into the next round, where she is set to clash with Damage CTRL's IYO SKY.

Also at the WWE live event in Chattanooga, Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious against Mia Yim, setting the stage for a highly anticipated second round encounter with Bianca Belair.

Other second round matches in the updated bracket include NXT call-up Lyra Valkyria facing Zoey Stark on Monday Night RAW. On the SmackDown side, tournament favorite Jade Cargill is slated to take on The Irresistible Force, Nia Jax, in what is expected to be a massive encounter.

Jade Cargill should win WWE Queen of The Ring, accoring to wrestling veteran

Jade Cargill has had an impressive start to her WWE career and is currently one of the favorites to become the 2024 Queen of The Ring.

On a recent podcast episode, Matt Morgan voiced his support for Jade Cargill to emerge victorious in the Queen of The Ring tournament. According to Morgan, Cargill's triumph wouldn't hurt other participants, including Bianca Belair, who has already established herself as a multiple-time women's champion.

"On the girls side, I'd said it from day one, you don't put Jade Cargill in this tournament if she's not built to win it. [She has to win it.] Has to. And again, it doesn't hurt the others if they don't win it. It just doesn't. Bianca Belair is a multi-time world champion at this point. She's already up here as it gets, right? So, it doesn't hurt nobody by having [Cargill] win," Matt Morgan said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has planned for Jade Cargill moving forward.

