WWE RAW: 1 Superstar who flopped and 4 who impressed – Top babyface en route to reclaiming WrestleMania glory, new title match confirmed (March 22nd, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW set up several feuds ahead of WrestleMania 37. The show confirmed four more matches for the upcoming pay-per-view. Asuka will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, while Braun Strowman will face Shane McMahon in a singles match at WrestleMania. Bad Bunny will lock horns with The Miz, and Randy Orton will clash with The Fiend at The Show of Shows.

It was one of the most action-packed shows in the recent history of RAW. We will take a look at WWE Superstars who impressed us on the red brand and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre never stopped being a champion

Drew McIntyre picked up a well-deserved victory over Sheamus at WWE Fastlane 2021. Both superstars engaged in a gruesome exchange inside the ring and subjected each other to a vicious beatdown. After his win, McIntyre turned his attention towards Bobby Lashley as the two superstars are set to face each other in a title match at WrestleMania next month.

The opening match on WWE RAW witnessed Sheamus and Lashley lock horns in a brutal match. It was a well-balanced encounter, and at one point, Shelton Benjamin took a cheap shot at Sheamus. Lashley eventually won the match, but things were not yet over for Sheamus. Benjamin and Cedric Alexander attacked The Celtic Warrior as the former tag team champions wanted to send out a message.

This prompted McIntrye to walk out and defend his former best friend. Later in the night, The Scottish Warrior faced Benjamin and Alexander in a two-on-one handicap match. He carried himself very well against two hard-hitting opponents. Both The Hurt Business members subjected McIntyre to a lot of punishment.

The former WWE Champion still refused to give up in the match and found a way to keep both Alexander and Benjamin down. He eventually pinned Alexander to pick up a big victory and gain a lot of momentum on the road to WrestleMania. Lashley was understandably upset with the result and told his group members that they had embarrassed him.

Not only that, but the WWE Champion also went to the locker room and offered a title shot to anyone who can stop McIntyre on his behalf. It will be interesting to see which RAW Superstar will step forward.

Lashley is on a great run as the WWE Champion. Drew McIntyre was a dominant champion and had defeated Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania last year. With the crowd coming back for this year’s event, The Scottish Warrior would like to reclaim his moment. He is on the path to face one of the most brutal superstars in the promotion right now, and it won’t be an easy battle.

