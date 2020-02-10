WWE RAW (10th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Can McIntyre or Ricochet get the upper hand over The Beast?

Tonight's episode of RAW will come to us live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and we have two blockbuster main events announced. Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Asuka in a Royal Rumble rematch while Seth Rollins and his disciples will square off against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders. But we start off talking about the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate ran through the Royal Rumble making a record 13 eliminations before he met Drew McIntyre and Ricochet. Both men combined to eliminate the WWE Champion from the match with The Scottish Psychopath punching his ticket to face him at WrestleMania 36. Last week, The One and Only won the No.1 Contender's match to have a shot at The Beast and his title at Super ShowDown.

But it is safe to say, over the last two weeks, Lesnar has had both their number. He attacked both men over the last two tapings of Monday Night RAW and showed why it will be a tough task for the Red brand's top young talents to dislodge him from his throne.

Can McIntyre and Ricochet trump The Beast on tonight's episode?

Seth Rollins and his disciples have been dominant over RAW in the past few weeks. The Monday Night Messiah, Murphy, and AOP have made life difficult for the likes of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders and will look to continue their path of destruction this week on RAW.

Joe and Ivar were both injured in their fights with the villainous faction and it will be interesting to see if they are a hundred percent fit tonight?

Will The Monday Night Messiah continue his mission of saving RAW or will he face a bump along the way?

Becky Lynch has been on a roll to a point where we are thinking who can step up and beat The Man. Many thought Asuka could be the self-proclaimed GOAT's kryptonite, but the RAW Women's Champion put her away at the Royal Rumble.

Tonight, these two will lock horns once again with The Empress Of Tomorrow looking to get revenge over Lynch and wrestle the title away from her. Kairi Sane will play a big role in the match and the WWE Universe will be eager to see if The Man can defeat Asuka once again.

Advertisement

Will Lynch be successful in her title defense?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

Day and Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 11th February.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!