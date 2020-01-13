WWE RAW (13th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Fist Fight set to take place on RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is set to feature some blockbuster matchups. AJ Styles and Randy Orton have been entangled in one of the best feuds of recent times. The two are constantly trying to outperform each other and it will be interesting to see if their clash on RAW decisively concludes the rivalry or not. On last week's show, The Phenomenal One hit his opponent with the RKO? Will Orton retaliate by delivering the Phenomenal Forearm or the Styles Clash to the former WWE Champion?

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are also having a similar kind of feud where the two are attempting to solidify their spot on the main roster. The Dutch Destroyer prevailed over the former Cruiserweight Champion in their last few clashes but will the history repeat itself on RAW when they collide for the third time?

One of the major attractions of RAW is going to be the first-ever 'Fist Fight' between the team of Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Big Show and the alliance of Seth Rollins and AOP. We are yet to know about the rules of the match and it remains to be seen how this stipulation plays in turning the course of the six-man battle.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, will also make an appearance on the RAW. Last week, The Beast Incarnate confirmed that he is entering the Royal Rumble match and we can expect more groundbreaking announcements from the WWE Champion on the upcoming episode.

Another huge battle that is set to take place on the episode is that between Rusev and Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty will have his wife, Lana, by his side for the clash. There is a high possibility of the Ravishing Russian interfering in the battle so Liv Morgan will be on Rusev's corner to even up the odds. Will we see another collision between Lana and Liv Morgan?

Guess you'll have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Day and Date: Monday, January 13th, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 6:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch WWE RAW

Fans in the United States can catch WWE RAW on the USA Network. For the WWE Universe in the UK, RAW will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 14th January.

