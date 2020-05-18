WWE RAW (18th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW 

What happens when McIntyre welcomes The King to Claymore country?

The Brand-to-Brand Invitation era begins on RAW with a big clash as the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, welcomes King Corbin to the Red brand. We will also have a title defense and the Street Profits will continue their quest to prove they are better than the Viking Raiders.

Drew McIntyre and King Corbin were once allies. They did fight side by side a lot and did achieve some success. Now, a new era begins and the Scotsman is the current WWE Champion on RAW. He promised that he will start the Brand-to-Brand Invitational era by destroying The King with a Claymore.

Will he be successful in doing so?

It was a crowning moment for Asuka last week on the Red brand as Becky Lynch declared her as the new RAW Women's Champion. The Empress Of Tomorrow climbed the corporate ladder to capture the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase. The Man, however, revealed that briefcase contained her RAW Women's Championship as she was going away on a new journey to become a mother.

Asuka will be welcoming new challengers to her throne now and there are a lot of Superstars looking to dethrone her.

Who will step up to the challenge?

The IIconics made an epic return last week as the former Women's Tag Team Champions pinned the current titleholders, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross on RAW. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce showed that there was no case of ring rust for them last week and will look to do one better tonight as they will look to claim the Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time.

Will we see new champions getting crowned tonight?

Street Profits may have won the basketball game last week but Erik and Ivar showed their true skills later on to tarnish Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins' win. Tonight, we have another challenge where the current RAW Tag Team Champions will look to beat their arch-rivals for the first time.

The new challenge, the axe throwing contest, will be more of a comfort zone for the Viking Raiders and Street Profits are clear underdogs heading into the challenge.

Will we see a surprise result on RAW?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, May 18th, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 19th May.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here.