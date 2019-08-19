WWE RAW (19th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 59 // 19 Aug 2019, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will advance from the first round in the King of the Ring tournament?

The WWE Universe were happy to hear that the prestigious King of the Ring tournament was going to make a return this week on Monday Night RAW after a brief hiatus.

The tournament has given a kickstart to many careers in WWE, most notably Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now 16 Superstars, eight each from RAW and SmackDown will look to follow in the footsteps of the Texas Rattlesnake and get their hands on the prestigious crown.

With some top matches set to take place on RAW this week, the KOTR tournament is set to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. Who will advance from the first round this week?

Last week on RAW, The OC were ready to leave a mark on the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. The trio has been running riot on the Red Brand and one person isn't pleased with it and that was Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men single-handedly took out all three members of The OC and delivered two thunderous powerslams on the United States Champion, AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One wasn't pleased with it and has vowed to teach Strowman a lesson. He has even put the US Championship on the line this week.

The Monster Among Men duly accepted the challenge and now has his eyes set on the title. Will he get his first singles championship in WWE? Or will The OC tame Strowman?

Sasha Banks' shocking return left the entire WWE Universe buzzing. Sporting a new look, The Boss made a huge statement by taking out Natalya and the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

The Man has vowed to take retribution on Banks and we could be in for a confrontation between the two ladies tonight.

Will we get to know the reason behind The Boss' attack last week?

Advertisement

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Day and Date: Monday, August 19th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 20th August.

Catch all the Live Updates from RAW right here!