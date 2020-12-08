WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Backstage brawl between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, champion gets pinned (Dec 7th, 2020)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW started out slow but the final hour of the program ended on a high note. From teasing new alliances to the last-moment appearance of The Fiend, there’s a lot that happened on the Red brand this week. We also saw several Superstars gain momentum as we inch close to TLC.

In this article, we will take a look at three Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW and two who didn’t. So without further ado, let’s begin.

# Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre looks happy with his booking on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre once again teamed up with Sheamus to face The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles in a three-on-two Handicap match. All the Superstars involved in this match first met up during Miz TV, and their banter eventually led to a massive beatdown. The WWE Champion came out on top after he took out almost everyone from the equation.

During the match, McIntyre and Sheamus worked extremely well alongside each other as they took on Miz, Morrison, and Styles. The Celtic Warrior also looked extremely strong which further contributed to the rumor about him eventually betraying his friend for the WWE Championship. He also accidentally hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick in the closing moments of the show that allowed Styles to take advantage of the situation.

The Phenomenal One wasted no time in delivering a perfect Styles Clash to seal a victory for his team. Even though McIntyre and Sheamus ended up losing this match on WWE RAW, The Scottish Warrior looked better than ever inside the ring. He single-handedly turned things around as he effortlessly dealt with all his opponents, nullifying the entire concept of a ‘handicap’ match.

Advertisement

Following the match, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were also involved in a backstage brawl that saw both Superstars going after each other in full force. For a few minutes, it appeared as if the backstage speculations about Sheamus might be coming true. However, that was far from the truth. Both McIntyre and Sheamus quickly got back on the same page and took the person who tried to separate them backstage.

Eventually, they hugged it out and proved that their backstage brawl didn’t actually put a dent in their friendship. That said, we got a slight glimpse of a possible feud between these two Superstars who share a long history between them. WWE’s booking of McIntyre has been brilliant this year. Between his upcoming title match with AJ Styles at TLC, the looming threat of Miz and his Money in the Bank contract, and a potential feud with Sheamus, there’s a lot of great things in store for McIntyre on WWE RAW.