WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed -- Randy Orton stuns The Fiend; Huge betrayal teased on the show (November 30th, 2020)

This week's episode of WWE RAW had quite a few twists in the current storylines on the red brand. We also found out the next challengers for the WWE Championship and the RAW Tag Team titles this week, with one of the matches confirmed for the upcoming TLC PPV.

In addition to that, WWE RAW also saw Asuka and Lana pick a huge victory over the Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, for the second consecutive week. In fact, it was Lana who pinned Baszler and managed to shock everyone. Moreover, we saw the creative teasing a potential betrayal during one of the big matches of the night.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW and those who didn't. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#3 Impressed on WWE RAW: Randy Orton

Randy Orton knows how to play against The Fiend

The opening segment of this week's episode of WWE RAW kickstarted with an interesting segment involving Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Bliss welcomed Orton as a guest on 'Moment of Bliss', and two Superstars discussed the events that unfolded on the show last week. It was The Fiend's interference that allowed AJ Styles to beat Orton to qualify for the No.1 Contender's match for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Orton and Bliss exchanged words about their respective relationships with The Fiend on WWE RAW. 'The Viper' took this opportunity to remind everyone that he shares a long history with Bray Wyatt and the only reason why he always has the upper hand against the former Universal Champion is that he is good at finding Wyatt's weakness.

Advertisement

This prompted The Fiend to make an appearance, but when the lights came back on, Orton already had Bliss in his arms. A shocked Fiend then gave up any intention of attacking Orton while the latter managed to hand over Bliss and quickly escape.

The entire segment was carried out really well, but Orton looked fairly impressive by outsmarting The Fiend. The fact that he once again managed to find the latter's 'weakness' has already made him a stand out rival of The Fiend ever since Bray Wyatt introduced the WWE Universe to this particular alter-ego.

Orton looked far from being intimidated which means that we will see a more balanced rivalry between the two Superstars on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how 'The Fiend' and Alexa Bliss will respond to The Viper's actions this week.

Advertisement

Randy Orton has enjoyed a great run as a heel on WWE RAW this year. He went from being a Legend Killer to becoming the WWE Champion. After he lost his title to McIntyre a couple of weeks ago, several fans wondered about what's next for him on the red brand.

Fortunately, this feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is helping him strike the eight chords all over again, and it's making him look even more threatening than he was before.

Both Superstars share a lot of history between them, which is expected to play a huge role in how their current rivalry will turn out.