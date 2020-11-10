WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Survivor Series team delivers epic segment, former Champion revives himself at last (Nov 9th, 2020)

WWE RAW this week delivered a better show than usual. While there were no invasions to build up Survivor Series, we now know all the five members of both the men’s and women’s teams that will represent the Red brand at the upcoming pay-per-view.

In addition to that, WWE also confirmed a huge title match for next week. On the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Survivor Series, Randy Orton will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. This week, we saw the return of RETRIBUTION, but ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt was nowhere to be seen.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who flopped and those who impressed us this week on WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Impressed on WWE RAW: Men’s Survivor Series team

AJ Styles has a big job at hand

In the first match of this week’s WWE RAW, Riddle defeated Jeff Hardy and Elias in a convincing manner to become the fifth and final member of the men’s Survivor Series team. Later in the night, he joined AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman to deliver the most entertaining segment on the Red brand’s show.

The self-proclaimed leader of the WWE RAW Survivor Series team – AJ Styles, tried his best to bring all his teammates onto the same page. But it would be safe to say that the rest of the Superstars, except Riddle, are not on board with the idea. Anyway, Styles booked a tag team match between all the four members. This led to Riddle and Lee teaming up to take on Strowman and Sheamus. No points for guessing that all hell broke loose while AJ Styles nailed his role as the special referee.

There were a few spots in the match during which each of the other four members ended up hitting The Phenomenal One by mistake. But the latter stuck with his team-building exercise and motivated others to carry on with their job. Despite being a heel, Styles has been brilliant in this self-assigned role of a ‘leader’. Not to forget, he has been outright hilarious.

The match ended with Lee and Riddle’s victory. Although all the Superstars in the match ended up attacking each other at some point, it appeared that the tension among them has slightly eased. Riddle’s nicknames for each of his WWE RAW team members, a frustrated Sheamus, an arrogant Strowman, and a gentlemanly Lee have all been great together alongside AJ Styles. If you are planning to skip WWE RAW this week and only want to watch the highlights, then this is the only segment that you might want to watch.