WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Top Superstars brutalized, big mistake with former world champion? (March 8th, 2021)

WWE RAW delivered a good show with several rivalries shaping up ahead of Fastlane 2021. We saw Bobby Lashley’s first title defense, and he came across as a promising champion. In the absence of Asuka, Charlotte Flair declared her intentions about searching for a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW and those who did not.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is carrying himself well even without the title

This week on WWE RAW, we saw Drew McIntyre face Sheamus in an epic rematch from last week. McIntyre talked about his plans to reclaim the WWE Championship in a backstage segment when Sheamus attacked him. This led to a brawl between both the Superstars, and McIntyre ended up demanding match against his former best friend.

Soon after that, Adam Pearce confirmed a no-disqualification match between McIntyre and Sheamus. The expectations were high from their in-ring encounter, especially after their battle last week. McIntyre and Sheamus were prepared for the challenge and left us in awe with a great rematch on WWE RAW.

It started with McIntyre furiously looking for ways to dominate the match. He landed a couple of hard-hitting blows before Sheamus began to counter. The Celtic Warrior then began to inflict punishment on his opponent. Once again, the creative did well in booking both Superstars at an equal level.

Since it was a no-disqualification match, both McIntyre and Sheamus used kendo sticks and barricades to tip the scales in their favor. The closing moments of this match saw both Superstars hitting each other with steel steps and getting knocked out. As a result, the match ended in no contest. It is pretty evident that this storyline will continue on the Red brand in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

You’re never fully dressed without a smile Bobby 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UXrvsYbF4Q — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 9, 2021

Both McIntyre and Sheamus were left with bruised backs after their match on WWE RAW. Their feud has been exciting right from the start, and they deserve to face each other at a pay-per-view. It would be nice to see them engage in a grudge match on Fastlane later this month. We hope to see the creative making the most of this storyline.

1 / 5 NEXT