WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed – Alexa Bliss attacks old friend, Huge title change in the main event (Nov 16th, 2020)

This week, we saw WWE RAW’s go-home show before Survivor Series. The episode was rather interesting, and it concluded with a good main event featuring Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. In the Red brand’s final show ahead of the next pay-per-view, we saw the WWE Championship change hands.

In addition to that, the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships were also on the line this week. But unlike the WWE title, the tag team champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods managed to retain their gold. We also saw Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke getting injured this week. Hence, they have been replaced by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in the women’s team that will represent the Red brand at Survivor Series.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who managed to impress us on WWE RAW this week and those who failed. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

A well-deserved victory for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the best performing Superstars in 2020, and he continued to impress us on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. He kickstarted the show, looking confident about his title match against Randy Orton in the main event. McIntyre was sure that he would win the WWE Championship once again and that’s exactly what he did tonight.

Drew McIntyre was booked in a WWE Championship match against Randy Orton on RAW. The two Superstars locked horns in an epic match that demanded both of them to deliver their best inside the squared circle. McIntyre and Orton looked equally dominant inside the ring as they continued to exchange hard-hitting blows.

At one point during the match, Orton decided to walk away with his title in an attempt to escape with his championship from WWE RAW. However, his plans were ruined by Adam Pearce who then came out to announce that the title match would now be governed by the no-disqualification stipulation. Following this, McIntyre and Orton were engaged in a brutal encounter involving, chairs, tables, and every other weapon at their disposal.

Ultimately, it was Drew McIntyre who managed to prevail as he picked a clean victory over Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion for the second time this year. He will now represent WWE RAW at Survivor Series during his much-awaited clash with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The fans are excited to see what will transpire when these two powerhouses will clash at the upcoming pay-per-view.