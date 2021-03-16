WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed – Big warning ahead of WrestleMania title match, former World Champion humiliated (Mar 15th, 2021)

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Fastlane was quite an interesting one. A couple of matches were confirmed for WrestleMania, while a few matches were added to Fastlane. We also saw Asuka make her return to the Red brand, and she looked fierce inside the ring. In the show's main event, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley squared off against Sheamus, but it was Drew McIntyre who had the last laugh.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW this week and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is looking strong ahead of WrestleMania

WWE RAW's opening segment saw Bobby Lashley and MVP celebrating The All Mighty Era's beginning on the Red brand. They were soon interrupted by John Morrison and The Miz, with the latter demanding a title rematch. Soon, McIntyre made his way to the ring and pointed out how he and Lashley are similar in their early struggles in the promotion.

McIntyre then pointed out how he worked hard to become the champion, but Lashley chose to cut deals with The Miz to get his hands on the title. It led to a brawl between the two Superstars, and Lashley hit McIntyre with a cheap shot. However, the champion was attacked on his way backstage by none other than Sheamus on WWE RAW.

Back inside the ring, The Miz was happy about Lashley’s attack on McIntyre. He then locked horns with McIntyre in a singles match and looked to make the most of the situation. Both McIntyre and The Miz went on to compete in a grueling match on WWE RAW. The latter was also booked strongly, which helped make McIntyre look all the more powerful inside the ring.

Both Superstars battled well and took turns to dominate the match. McIntyre carried the rage well, and gradually, Miz started struggling to keep up with his opponent. The closing moments of the match saw McIntyre deliver a perfect Claymore, but he did not go for the pin. Instead, he decided to send a strong message to Bobby Lashley by using the Hurt Lock to win his match on WWE RAW.

McIntyre and Lashley are slated to face each other for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. But before that, McIntyre has a massive match against his best-friend-turned-enemy Sheamus at Fastlane. As was evident on WWE RAW this week, McIntyre looks prepared to take on the upcoming challenges over the next month.

