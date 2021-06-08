WWE RAW: 2 superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed – Surprise proposal for 22-time Champion, new tag team in the making, top superstar makes big mistake? (June 7th, 2021)

WWE RAW had a relatively better show planned for this week. We saw interesting developments in top title feuds ahead of the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. The show ended with a bizarre segment featuring Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler. But looking at the positives, it means that Baszler now has a good feud on her hands, Bliss will finally return to in-ring action, and we will now have more than one women’s rivalry on the Red brand.

In this article, we will take a look at top superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston was simply brilliant on WWE RAW

Once again this week, Kofi Kingston proved why he deserves the spotlight on WWE RAW. He teamed up with Xavier Woods to compete in a Tag Team Battle Royale to determine the next challengers for AJ Styles and Omos. The New Day were unsurprisingly the best team in the entire match as Woods and Kingston put on a few fantastic maneuvers on display.

Unfortunately, Woods was eliminated before Kingston. However, the latter continued to fight on behalf of his team and managed to dominate most of the WWE RAW Superstars present inside the ring. He was then attacked by Riddle, who had already been eliminated from the match at that point. This allowed Orton to capitalize on the small window of opportunity and eliminate Kingston from the match.

Later in the night, Kingston faced Riddle in an entertaining match on WWE RAW. He was aggressive in his attacks and was clever enough to take out Randy Orton at ringside. The former world champion also ended up taking a lot of punishment which made the match look well-balanced.

Towards the closing moments of the match, Riddle was close to pinning Kingston but he got wrapped up in imitating Orton, and the New Day member hit him with a Trouble in Paradise for the win.

It was great to watch him at his best inside the squared circle. Kingston showed why he deserves to compete for the top titles on the Red brand. The New Day will most likely engage in a brutal feud with R-K-Bro in the coming weeks that will help add more credible challengers to the WWE RAW Tag Team picture.

"Watching you celebrate at #KofiMania, I get goosebumps to this day talking about it. Seeing you with your sons in that ring, that's what triggered me to want to come back here because finally @WWE had a champion that I could relate to and be proud of!" - @The305MVP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AVNVHlNVsd — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

An exciting turn of events also saw an amusing conversation unfold between Kofi Kingston and MVP. The latter believes that Kingston will compete for the WWE Championship again if he aligns himself with The Hurt Business. Kingston was quick to dismiss MVP’s offer, but few comments about staying relevant in the world title scene left him speechless during the backstage segment.

Can we see a potential heel turn on WWE RAW?

