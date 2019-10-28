WWE RAW: 2 things that should happen and 1 that shouldn't – Big heel turn & The Fiend appears

WWE Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW will take place tonight, and WWE have a lot of things lined up for the show. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are set to come face-to-face ahead of their team's match at Crown Jewel this week while Ricochet is set to take on Drew McIntyre in a match as well.

Things are bound to get personal when Rusev and Lana quarrel on “The King’s Court” hosted by Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. There will be a champion vs champion matchup as well when WWE Women's Tag-Team Champion, Kairi Sane goes one-on-one against WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Moreover, there is also what could be the main event of the night – Seth Rollins vs Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The WWE Universal Champion will participate in a similar match at Crown Jewel against The Fiend, and this could be a warm-up for the clash at the pay-per-view.

Without further ado, here are 2 things that should happen and 1 that shouldn't on Monday Night RAW:

Should happen: The Fiend attacks Seth Rollins

It is quite clear that Rollins will be retaining the title at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday as Bray Wyatt has been drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Universal Championship is a part of Monday Night RAW, and there is no way the company would be in favor of having the champion on the other show.

Now, the best thing WWE can do at the pay-per-view is to make Rollins look unstoppable. While that is not going to be a difficult task, getting him over with the WWE Universe, who are slowly losing interest in him, will be problematic.

While it looks as though Rollins is the heel in this storyline, with him burning down the Firefly Fun House, the things he does when Wyatt is not around suggest that he is still the babyface. Wyatt has to turn into a super-heel and go on a rampage to get the fans behind Rollins again.

As has happened on many occasions, The Fiend needs to attack Rollins during his match tonight. With that happening, the show would end with Wyatt standing tall over Rollins and Jerry Lawler saying the iconic line – “Is this the sign of things to come?”

