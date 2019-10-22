WWE RAW: 2 things that should happen and 1 that shouldn't – Massive return, 3 big debuts

What does Paul Heyman have up his sleeve?

Monday Night RAW airs live from Cleveland, Ohio with a lot of exciting segments already announced. Seth Rollins is expected to begin the show by revealing why he burned down the Firefly Fun House.

Other segments announced for the show include Ric Flair revealing his team's final member, Rey Mysterio appearing live and The Street Profits, along with a mystery partner taking on The O.C.

The ratings have not been at their best recently, and WWE need to make things more exciting than ever to entice the WWE Universe to watch the show again. With that in mind, here are 2 things that should happen and 1 that shouldn't on tonight's show:

Should happen: John Morrison returns

Over the past few weeks, John Morrison has been heavily linked with WWE. Various reports suggest that he has signed a deal with the company again and is set to make a return soon.

Morrison could be the final member of Team Flair at Crown Jewel. At the Saudi Arabian pay-per-view, Ric Flair's 5-man team will take on Team Hogan that consists of Roman Reigns, Ali, Shorty G, Ricochet and Rusev.

Morrison could be teaming up with Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and the current Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. The move could get the biggest pop of the night from the WWE Universe unless a Hall of Famer makes a return to join the team instead.

Edge is another name that has been mentioned as a possibility to join Team Flair, but WWE should keep him for another time. Right now, they already have Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez on the show and have thus not called on The Undertaker to perform at the pay-per-view.

There is no doubt that Edge's one-off match would get the WWE Universe to watch the PPV, but that should be at Survivor Series which is coming up next.

