WWE RAW (21st December 2020)- 5 Talking Points: Alexa Bliss gives a sinister threat, new rivalry shapes up

The follow-up RAW episode to TLC 2020 didn't exactly deliver the shake-up WWE universe expected after the low ratings recorded last week for the show. While TLC was a pretty good show, as most of the WWE PPV's are these days, it didn't translate to anything surprising this week. However, this can be attributed to the Superstars and the management taking it easy, considering it's the holiday season.

On the positive side, the Randy Orton-The Fiend saga took a sinister turn with the return of Alexa Bliss, who gave an update about Wyatt. The Hurt Business continued their dominance on RAW, The Miz laid out a smart argument regarding his MITB cash-in at TLC and a huge rivalry between two Superstars seems to be taking shape.

So without any further delays, let's dive and take a look at some developments from the episode that has already gotten the WWE Universe talking.

#5 Alexa Bliss gives an eerie update about The Fiend’s whereabouts on RAW

The Randy Orton-The Fiend story took an interesting turn this week at RAW with the returning Alexa Bliss, who gave an eerie update about The Fiend. While the segment started with The Viper proclaiming he has gotten rid of The Fiend, Bliss appeared in the middle of the ring, sitting on a swing.

She talked about multiple speculations about where The Fiend could be. Initially, she said he might be swimming or eating at his favorite restaurant. However, things took a sinister turn when she said he might be absorbed in the ground, and when he returns, The Fiend would be nothing like Orton has seen before.

While a drastic character change seems unlikely as expected by the developments at TLC, The Fiend would return with vengeance on his mind.

It would be intriguing to see how long would the WWE keep Wyatt away from RAW, and how The Viper and Bliss ensure the story doesn’t run out of steam without the presence of The Fiend.