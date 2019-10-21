WWE RAW (21st October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 87 // 21 Oct 2019, 11:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What does Rollins have to say about burning down Firefly Fun House?

It is safe to say that Seth Rollins is the most polarizing figure in WWE at the moment. The Universal Champion has been one of the best in the company inside the ropes, but his actions last week left the entire WWE Universe in shock.

The Beastslayer was out hunting The Fiend last week and attacked Bray Wyatt inside the Firefly Fun House. Rollins attacked his nemesis and decided to burn down the Firefly Fun House, showing no remorse for his actions.

The Universal Champion will put his title on the line against The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, where the bout will not be stopped until we have winner at Crown Jewel and tonight, he will address the WWE Universe about his actions last week.

What does The Beastslayer have to say, and will we get a visit from The Fiend?

Hulk Hogan made some marquee additions to his team for Crown Jewel with the likes of Ali, Shorty G and Roman Reigns, with the Big Dog set to feature as the captain of the side.

Tonight, Ric Flair will announce his final member of his team. The Nature Boy would have been worried about the new additions to Team Hogan, but expect The Dirtiest Player In The Game to have a few tricks up his sleeve.

The Street Profits got a dose of reality last week when they were laid out by The O.C in a brutal backstage assault. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were quick to challenge the trio and said they have a mystery partner to level the odds against AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions are set to make their in-ring debuts as well tonight, and the WWE Universe is still left in suspense as to who will join The Sultans Of Swag.

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Day and Date: Monday, October 21st, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 22nd October.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!