WWE RAW (23rd March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

What message does Lesnar have for McIntyre tonight?

Will Randy Orton accept Edge's WrestleMania 36 challenge?

Tonight's RAW will see two big returns as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton will be back on the show and both of them have a few things to address.

Last time The Beast Incarnate was on the Red brand, things didn't pan out well for him. The WWE Champion was decimated by Drew McIntyre as The Scotsman hit him with three thunderous Claymores and left Lesnar counting stars.

Lesnar and Heyman will now address McIntyre and you can rest assure, both of them will not be in a happy mood. Will The Beast call out his WrestleMania 36 opponent tonight?

Randy Orton was forced to retreat a few weeks ago when Edge snapped and almost destroyed him. The Viper was hit with an RKO by the Rated-R Superstar and he laid out a challenge to Orton for WrestleMania -- a Last Man Standing match.

As the legendary Mick Foley would testify, these two men aren't Superstars who are afraid to enter the land of Hardcore if needed. Will The Viper accept the challenge and will we see both Superstars engage in a brawl?

Tonight we could also see more championship matches announced for WrestleMania as US Champion, Andrade, and The Street Profits could find out their challengers as well.

Will Shayna Baszler have a response to Becky Lynch after The Man sent a strong message to The Queen Of Spades last week?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, March 23, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 24th March.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here