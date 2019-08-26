WWE RAW (26th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW | King of the Ring 2019 |

Who will progress to the second round of the King of the Ring tournament?

Monday Night RAW rolls into New Orleans and the WWE Universe is surely in for a treat. The King of the Ring continues with four of the Red Brand's premier Superstars going at it to progress into the next round.

After putting up a strong tag team match last week, Ricochet, The Miz, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin will now fight it out in the KOTR tournament. The high-flying Ricochet will square off against the Scottish Psychopath while The A-Lister will take on the former Constable Of RAW, Baron Corbin.

With a place in the second round up for grabs, which Superstars will step up to the plate and take one step closer to the prestigious throne?

Last week on SmackDown Live, Bayley interrupted A Moment of Bliss and knocked down Charlotte Flair from her pedestal and back to the ground. However, the hosts of the show and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are not happy with The Hugger's actions.

Cross will have revenge on her mind when the SmackDown Live Women's Champion makes a trip to the Red Brand and will face one-half of the Women's Tag Team champs in a one-on-one match.

Given the history between these two Superstars, expect this to be a very heated affair!

Sasha Banks has been on a rampage and the entire Women's roster has been put on notice. With a new look and attitude, The Boss is certainly taking no prisoners. Banks once again assaulted Natalya and even insulted her late father and WWE Hall Of Famer, Jim Neidhart.

Becky Lynch has made it clear in an interview last week that she will stop Banks and take her out for good.

Will we see these two go at it and possibly announce their match for Clash Of Champions?

Braun Strowman has his eyes set on Seth Rollins' Universal Championship. But the Monster Among Men changed his target for one night and won the RAW Tag Team Championships siding with The Beastslayer.

Now both these men are in New Orleans to celebrate their victory and maybe sort their differences regarding the Universal title.

The O.C. will want to get back their championships and AJ Styles will have a clear plan mapped out.

Will we see a rematch for the championships tonight?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Day and Date: Monday, August 26th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 27th August.

