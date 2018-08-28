WWE RAW 27th August 2018: 5 Points to Note

Kevin Cooper FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.99K // 28 Aug 2018, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

5-Points to Note which made Raw more special than ever

This week's Raw was aired from Canada and it was full of surprises as The Bella Twins made their in-ring return announcement, Trish Stratus interrupted Elias, Shawn Michaels to return next week on Raw, and Barun Strowman to cash-in his MITB at Hell in A Cell pay-per-view.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Though a majority of fans might have enjoyed this edition as I have, its time to talk about what was happened on tonight's Raw. So in today's list, we're going to have a look at those 5 Points to Note which made Raw more special than ever. Don't just wait to Read On!

#5 The Bella Twins Will Be Making Their In-Ring Return

This week on Raw not only Trish Stratus was in attendance but also The Bella Twins were. On Raw, it was announced that Nikki and Brie have a special announcement to make ad after we return from commercial current Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Trish Stratus and Nikki and Brie- The Bella twins were present in the backstage area.

Their both sisters announced that they will be making their in-ring return next week on Raw. I Guess, it is all happening because Rousey needs an opponent for the PPV called Evolution and according to the rumors Nikki might be facing Rousey at the PPV for the title. So that's why they were brought back on Raw. Also, now Brie is teaming up with her husband Daniel Bryan to take on The Miz and Maryse next month at the HIAC pay-per-view.

It's been a night full of surprises, and the @BellaTwins have one of their own as they announce they will be back in ACTION next week on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/OJwHQtwYlh — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018

1 / 5 NEXT