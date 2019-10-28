WWE RAW (28th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins and Erick Rowan

WWE RAW is back this week with yet another stacked card. Only a few days before WWE Crown Jewel, which takes place on October 31, RAW will be building up the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view.

The show has several high profile matches as well as quite a few segments which could attract the interest of the audience.

Before facing The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins will face the former Wyatt Family member 'Big Red' Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will face off yet again before their teams clash at Crown Jewel. After SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if the RAW representatives of Team Hogan and Team Flair become engaged in a match or segment.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane in singles competition as they are set to do battle for all they are worth. It will be interesting to see what develops from there.

Rusev and Lana will be appearing on the 'King's Court' as the troubles in their married life will be brought before the WWE Universe.

Finally, Ricochet will look to avenge his last week's loss against Drew McIntyre as the two will face off yet again in the ring.

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America.

Day and Date: Monday, October 28th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch WWE RAW?

WWE RAW will be available live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will be airing live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the United Kingdom.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India?

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in English and Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD in Hindi. The show will air on 5:30 AM on Tuesday.

