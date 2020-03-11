WWE RAW: 3 botches you missed this week (March 9th, 2020)

There were some interesting botches this week on RAW

Elimination Chamber was WWE's final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania, which meant that this week's episode of RAW was directed completely towards WrestleMania next month.

Shayna Baszler's Elimination Chamber victory meant that she was given a shot at the RAW Women's Championship, whilst Undertaker's interference at Elimination Chamber frustrated AJ Styles enough to challenge The Deadman to a match at the biggest show of the year.

Meanwhile, the issues between Kevin Owens and The Monday Night Messiah continued, but amidst all the chaos on RAW last night, there were also a number of unfortunate botches.

#3 Asuka or Aksana?

Anyone who has been watching WWE for a number of years will remember Aksana as WWE's first-ever Lithuanian female wrestler, she came through the NXT set up when it was an all women's show that also included AJ Lee and Naomi before going on to be part of the RAW Women's Division.

Aksana was released from WWE a few years ago, which is why it came as a shock when Jerry Lawler thought that Asuka was called Aksana last night on RAW. As part of the Women's Tag Team match, Lawler referring to The Empress of Tomorrow's recent wrist injury and perhaps accidentally called her Aksana. Unfortunate mistake there King.

Jerry Lawler just confused Asuka with Aksana #RAW pic.twitter.com/MUtRRNLTHi — Jon Bain (@JonBainRKO) March 10, 2020

#2 Rey Mysterio and Angel Garza

Rey Mysterio took on Angel Garza on RAW after the issues that the two men have had in recent weeks, but it appears that the two men were unable to put on a full match without a number of botches since their match contained many awkward looking moments.

One of the most noticeable came when Rey Mysterio went for his usual "Droppin the Dime" finisher but it turned into an elbow drop in mid-air. There was also a botchy looking backflip landing in the middle of the match, that many fans picked up on.

#1 MVP's RKO

MVP returned to Monday Night RAW last night and looked as though he was looking to be Edge's manager to help him through the Randy Orton situation. Edge wasn't interested in his offer and instead used him to send a message to The Viper, who had RKO'd his wife live on Raw the week before.

After RKO'ing Randy Orton, Edge tuned his attention to MVP and looked to RKO him off a chair, but it appeared that the former Champion wasn't happy taking a bump in a chair since he put his hands so far out in front of him that it was made clear that he made no contact with that chair as part of the move.