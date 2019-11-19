WWE RAW: 3 Obscure but important details you missed this week (November 18th 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Nov 2019, 18:36 IST SHARE

There were some interesting subtle details that were overlooked last night on RAW

It was the final episode of Monday Night RAW ahead of this weekend's history-making Survivor Series, which is starting to look as though it could be one of the best pay-per-views in a very long time.

NXT has made sure that the main roster knows their names before their scheduled showdown by invading both main roster brands in recent weeks, but last night SmackDown also decided it was time to get involved in the action and a mass brawl ended last night's show with NXT on top.

Triple H then invited the main roster to come to NXT on Wednesday night to exact some revenge, which could make for an interesting show.

It will be interesting to see if SmackDown and RAW take The Game up on his offer, but whilst the WWE Universe was focused on the build-up to Survivor Series, there were a few subtle details you might have missed this week as part of the show.

#. Bobby Lashley debuts a new finisher

Lashley debuted a Masterlock finisher on RAW

Bobby Lashley was finally in action last night for the first time since he made his return to WWE a number of months ago. The Almighty took on No Way Jose and it was clear from the start that Jose had no chance against the former ECW World Champion.

Over the years, Lashley has used a number of different moves including The Dominator and The Spear, but last night on RAW he decided against using any of his power moves and instead pulled out a Masterlock and forced Jose to pass out.

This could be another huge hint that Lashley is set to use this on Rusev, since he doesn't only want to defeat The Bulgarian Brute, but he wants to further humiliate him and with their Starrcade match right around the corner, this could be the perfect way for him to do it.

1 / 3 NEXT