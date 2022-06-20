WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Retired superstar returns, Bobby Lashley finds a new female enemy

WWE RAW needs to follow in the footsteps of SmackDown. Although Vince McMahon's announcement may have been a tad underwhelming for fans, the show ended with Brock Lesnar's return to action. Like him or not, that's all Twitter's been talking about since then.

The red brand could follow suit with a slew of incredible surprises on this week's show. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts and views about what could potentially transpire.

If you're feeling creative and want to play booker, by all means, please do so below.

#3. Damien Sandow returns to WWE RAW as Elias

TOMORROW: Are YOU ready to once again “Walk with Elias"?TOMORROW: @IAmNotEliasWWE 's older brother is set to put on the concert of a lifetime on #WWERaw ! Will a skeptical @FightOwensFight finally be proven wrong? Are YOU ready to once again “Walk with Elias"?TOMORROW: @IAmNotEliasWWE's older brother is set to put on the concert of a lifetime on #WWERaw! Will a skeptical @FightOwensFight finally be proven wrong? https://t.co/ueWZCKWNuw

The legendary Damien Sandow recently retired from pro wrestling. However, this does not mean that he has retired from the world of sports entertainment. Could we see him show up as Elias on this week's show and put on the concert of a lifetime?

Sandow does not have to take a bump or even get physical. Because he bears a striking resemblance to Ezekiel and Elias, he is the right candidate for the job, and the audience would lap it up. It could be a one-night-only appearance to wrap up his career for good.

#2. Stephanie McMahon aligns with Theory

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

Considering that Stephanie McMahon is now the interim CEO of WWE while her father has stepped back, could she take on his on-screen role as well? Could she become Theory's new mentor in his quest against Bobby Lashley? If she does, then it could certainly make things very interesting indeed.

We know that she is a McMahon through and through and can be ruthless when the need arises. Theory is a great United States Champion but is a clear underdog in his feud against Lashley. With Stephanie McMahon by his side, the possibilities are truly unlimited.

She doesn't even have to do much at all. Maybe make a stipulation for the title match where the referee is in her pocket on WWE RAW to give the advantage to the youngest United States Champion in history.

#1. Alexa Bliss starts transforming on WWE RAW, and Liv Morgan is intrigued

It does seem like Alexa Bliss may have returned to her old persona. Or has she? There may still be a little bit of witchiness left in her that could potentially play out on WWE RAW this week.

It does feel like the plan is for Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan to team up and go after the Women's Tag Team Championship after Money in the Bank.

Having them be a couple of blonde bombshells may be a tad underwhelming for wrestling fans. Instead, they could both move over to the dark side again and embrace the supernatural.

WWE RAW and SmackDown are all about characters and the audience may not necessarily be intrigued by just another tag team on the roster anymore.

The women's tag team division needs a complete overhaul anyway.

