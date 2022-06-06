WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Surprise twist on Cody Rhodes' future, A new tag team confronts The Usos 

WWE RAW follows on the heels of an action-packed (if uneventful) edition of Hell in a Cell. The show was as good as you'd expect from a B-tier premium live event, with solid wrestling but no real surprises.

The surprises may have been reserved for the episode of WWE RAW following this grand affair. With that said, let's examine three of them in this article.

Feel free to share your opinion on the surprises mentioned in the comments below. And hey, if you're feeling creative, do suggest some of your own too.

Finally, who do you think should assume the mantle with Cody Rhodes on the shelf for the foreseeable future? Is there anyone ready to assume the position of top babyface on the red brand?

#3. Seth Rollins destroys Cody Rhodes as he's about to announce his future

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes has been the hottest feud of the summer. The fact that Rhodes picked up a big win to conclude the feud may not sit well with The Visionary.

When The American Nightmare comes out on WWE RAW to cut a promo and announce his imminent future, Seth Rollins could show up and destroy him. This gives him the incentive to sit out for a while and return to another red-hot program.

It also gives Monday Night Rollins the heel heat necessary to continue his momentum and elevate some other babyfaces on the current roster. A feud with the likes of AJ Styles or Finn Balor may be just what the doctor ordered at this point in time.

#2. Lacey Evans turns heel and lays out the WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

We have all heard rumblings already. Despite Lacey Evans being portrayed as a real-life heroine, she could potentially turn heel soon and run roughshod over the WWE RAW brand.

Bianca Belair has defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka at Hell in a Cell, and she may need a new opponent for Money in the Bank. This is where Evans could potentially come in and establish her dominance.

As she is lauding Bianca Belair for being a real-life role model, Evans could lay the champ out with a Women's Right. The ensuing feud could be very interesting indeed and lead to a competitive clash throughout the summer months.

#1. Bobby Lashley and Cedric Alexander confront The Usos for their titles

Cedric Alexander has finally turned babyface, and the good news is that he's on the very same page as Bobby Lashley. Where do The All Mighty and Prime Alexander go from here?

Well, they could certainly clash with The Usos and have extremely competitive matches with both men. Even though Alexander hasn't exactly been booked like Cody Rhodes, fans should not forget what a great wrestler he is.

This mini Hurt Business reunion may even lead to Omos and MVP forming a tag team and entering the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship picture. The possibilities are endless, and they are exciting.

