WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - The Bloodline faces an unexpected faction, Massive debut against Seth Rollins

If Extreme Rules 2022 was good, WWE RAW should be even better. The season premiere of the episodic weekly show is likely to be packed with surprises galore. We shall discuss some possibilities in this article.

The great tragedy of World Wrestling Entertainment is that it is impossible to rest on one's laurels even after a great show. The wheels of the global juggernaut are always in motion. Triple H will put all of his energy into ensuring that the fallout episode from a great premium live event will be a show to remember.

#3. The Bloodline's WWE RAW promo is interrupted by DX

Former Sportskeeda Wrestling podcaster Road Dogg will team up with his old friends in DX on this week's edition of WWE RAW to pop a rating for the season premiere. Also in attendance will be The Bloodline.

Imagine Paul Heyman cutting a promo only to be interrupted by Triple H and his merry men busting the chops of the hottest act in the business today. It would be the ultimate confrontation between two factions belonging to two different generations.

Who knows, maybe a match could be booked for Saudi Arabia between X-Pac and Shawn Michaels vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The other option, which is not as exciting, is a showdown between DX and The Judgment Day. Or maybe even all three factions could be in the ring at the same time as a teaser of what's to come for the rest of the yearly wrestling calendar.

#2. Bray Wyatt reunites with Alexa Bliss

After Bray Wyatt made his stunning return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022, RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss sent out a tweet. While harmless enough, do not forget that Bliss and Wyatt were allied as part of the Firefly Fun House once upon a time. Since then, she has carried Lilly around, but in terms of character work, hasn't made major strides.

Could Wyatt call upon Alexa Bliss to join him on WWE RAW this week? Everyone misses her in her dark persona. If she does revert to her witchy avatar, it would be a step up from what she has been doing since Wyatt left the company.

Could she be a part of the Wyatt 6? Only time will tell.

#1. Daniel Cormier wrestles his first-ever match against Seth Rollins

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I had to take in the structure, the fight pit is something to behold. Make sure you watch #ExtremeRules on @peacocktv tonight I had to take in the structure, the fight pit is something to behold. Make sure you watch #ExtremeRules on @peacocktv tonight https://t.co/lmFpwr5dXk

Daniel Cormier has been a lifelong pro wrestling fan, and being a part of the Fight Pit as a referee was probably the first step of his WWE journey.

Could he be confronted by the visionary on WWE RAW, who could accuse him of not calling the Extreme Rules match down the middle?

Could it lead to a main event match between the two men that gets interrupted for an even bigger bout in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel?

Imagine the amount of mainstream publicity such a contest would get.

