WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Becky Lynch is confronted by a former AEW star, Edge's faction gets two brand new members

To be honest, both WWE RAW and SmackDown really need a shake-up. Recent shows haven't kept up the excitement that was built up during WrestleMania.

Yes, one has to wonder if the audience that tuned in to catch their favorite stars earlier this month has begun to tune out. Luckily, Vince McMahon and his creative team have written the blueprint for sports entertainment. If anyone knows how to make WWE RAW exciting again, it is them.

Will any of these three surprises take place on this week's show? We don't know, but we surely hope so.

Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts and views in the comments. If you want to share your own surprises for WWE RAW, do not hesitate.

#3 Roman Reigns and Randy Orton have a showdown during his big 20th Anniversary celebrations

Triple H @TripleH

Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would.Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton is pretty much the biggest match that WWE can put on at this time. Provided that a certain gentleman named The Rock isn't on the bill, this is as grand as it gets.

So when Randy Orton is celebrating his 20 years of WWE dominance, could his ceremony be crashed by The Bloodline, setting the stage for a massive showdown?

The clash makes sense. The Usos and RK-Bro are at war, so it only makes sense for Roman Reigns to get involved in the fracas.

#2. A new faction is formed on WWE RAW with Edge as the leader

We're Just Innocent Men @TomCampbell

- Tommaso Ciampa

- Damien Priest

- Wee-Man

- Chris Waddle

- The Lady from the Trivago Advert



#WrestleMania People who should be in Edge's rumoured heel faction:- Tommaso Ciampa- Damien Priest- Wee-Man- Chris Waddle- The Lady from the Trivago Advert People who should be in Edge's rumoured heel faction:- Tommaso Ciampa- Damien Priest- Wee-Man- Chris Waddle- The Lady from the Trivago Advert#WrestleMania

Edge and Damian Priest may be the only members of the terrifying cult-like WWE RAW faction that's been plaguing AJ Styles, but their ranks could grow this week.

We've heard rumors of Tommaso Ciampa being a part of the stable and Rhea Ripley as well. With the right kind of booking, this group could be a combination of the Ministry of Darkness and The Straight Edge Society.

Rhea Ripley recently embraced the dark side and split away from her best friend and tag team partner, Liv Morgan. Her run in the new group could be even more entertaining than her solid tag team run, establishing her as a breakout singles star.

As for Ciampa, as great as he is, we know he isn't the prototypical star Vince McMahon is known to like. This group may be just what he needs to get over on the main roster. Or so one can hope.

#1. Brandi Rhodes comes out by Cody's side

Dan @DanTheGemini Becky Lynch returning to Raw to challenge and squash a fan holding a title in Raw Replica Women’s Championship match >>> Becky Lynch returning to Raw to challenge and squash a fan holding a title in Raw Replica Women’s Championship match >>> https://t.co/agZVBIZidl

The hottest story on WWE RAW right now is the feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The two men had a spectacular match at WrestleMania, and the intensity hasn't let up since then.

Could Seth Rollins be accompanied by Becky Lynch on this week's show to outnumber Cody Rhodes and take him out?

If the stage is set correctly, maybe Brandi Rhodes could show up on the red brand for a massive WWE return and even the odds.

We know that she is a very polarizing figure, and to see these two power couples in the middle of the ring may just be the kick in the rear end that the product needs.

Which potential RAW storyline are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section below.

