WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Bray Wyatt confronts The Judgment Day with a new faction, Major heel turn 

WWE RAW this week is undoubtedly one to look out for, especially if you consider all the hype around the 'White Rabbit,' who is supposed to show up on this week's episode.

That may not be the only surprise we see on this week's show. Heck, the Triple H era has been so crazy that the Canadian crowd may be in for a total treat. Do let us know if you would like to see any of the surprises mentioned here.

Also, since this is a fantasy booking article, feel free to add your own choices and opinions in the comments. What are some of the twists and turns you'd like to see on this week's show?

Also, do you think the White Rabbit is Bray Wyatt, like many believe, or someone else entirely?

#3. Bray Wyatt returns to WWE RAW with Karrion Kross and Scarlett

The Wyatt Family vs. The Judgment Day was a fantasy match made in hell, but it never transpired due to obvious reasons. In its stead, could we see Bray Wyatt return with a whole new faction to put the supernatural entities on WWE RAW on notice? Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who are no strangers to the powers of darkness, are the obvious fit.

Of course, one could wager that Kross is already engaged in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre, so this option could be far-fetched. But think about it...Kross needs a big win to erase the memory of his losses to Jeff Hardy back when Vince McMahon was in charge. For a big star like Drew McIntyre to lose clean, interference from a top star like Bray Wyatt makes all the sense in the world.

And yes, this faction could then subsequently work with both brands, WWE RAW and SmackDown.

#2. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio destroy Rey Mysterio and take his mask

As personal as the Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio feud has been getting, it may just be time to kick the program into high gear. Especially if you consider how much traction the heel pairing of Ripley and Mysterio is getting online.

Could the devious duo conspire to pull Rey Mysterio's mask off his face on this week's WWE RAW? The ultimate insult to any luchador!

Dominik could put on his father's mask going forward as a sign of disrespect. The heat would be nuclear.

#1. Kevin Owens turns heel again

Who in their right mind decides to team up with Kevin Owens? This could only go one way, as it has so many times in the past.

The WWE RAW star is likely to turn on Johnny Gargano at some point during the contest and then powerbomb him on the apron soon after. That wouldn't be the worst outcome in the world because the ensuing Gargano vs. Owens feud is likely to be exciting.

Braun Strowman could also show up during the course of this contest to take the fight to Otis and Gable, but that's not really an exciting surprise.

