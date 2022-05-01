WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Roman Reigns faces off with his only real threat, Another big man confronts Omos 

WWE RAW has had its share of ups and downs in recent weeks, but business is about to pick up soon.

It has been announced that The Bloodline will be a part of next week's show, meaning we could see many surprises unfold.

Here are three that we can potentially imagine at this point in time.

Feel free to list your own twists and turns in the section below. Do you think your fantasy booking for WWE RAW will be better than what we see on our television screens next week? Prove it!

#3. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have a staredown up the ramp

It's the same old song and dance every time Roman Reigns squares off with anyone in the ring. At some level, you know that the match will be competitive, but when the smoke clears, The Tribal Chief will triumph.

The only real threat to Roman Reigns from the SmackDown and WWE RAW rosters is a certain Cody Rhodes. He has been presented as a top-tier performer since his return and has pretty much said his dream is to become the world champion. And there's only one man who holds both world championships right now.

We know that The Bloodline will be on WWE RAW next week, meaning we could potentially see a staredown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on the ramp. Based on the crowd's response, the company could gage whether there is interest in the upcoming showdown and maybe book a clash for SummerSlam this year.

#2. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley settle their differences and team up on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP . Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP. Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level💪🏾 https://t.co/0UF94DfPG7

For a very long time, the title picture on RAW was dominated by Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Fast forward to 2022, and both men are babyfaces. And while they are on different brands, there is every chance that The Scottish Warrior's pursuit of The Tribal Chief could lead him straight to the red brand next week.

Let's imagine a scenario where both Bobby Lashley and Omos are in a competitive back-and-forth tussle, but as usual, MVP gets involved. Could Drew McIntyre show up to even the odds and test the waters for a potential showdown with a big man like Omos?

Only a handful of men size up to MVP's client, and the company could again determine crowd interest for this clash on next week's show.

#1. Veer Mahaan and Shanky reunite on WWE RAW in a very massive way

Both Jinder Mahal and Shanky have seemingly gone their own separate ways. This may be because Veer Mahaan could use some backup, especially if the plan is for him to take on both Mysterios.

Could Veer Mahaan be joined by Shanky on next week's show as the two powerhouses go up against the quickness and agility of the Mysterios?

Maybe in time, the two big men could even take on Riddle and Randy Orton and learn from their years of experience. They could also vie for the RAW Tag Team Titles and establish themselves as top stars in the company.

What do you think will happen next week on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha