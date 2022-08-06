WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Sasha Banks returns and hijacks the show, A massive inter-gender main event

All eyes will be on WWE RAW after the explosive edition of SmackDown that concluded. With superstars like Ciampa in contention for the United States Title, Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross returning to the company, and just a general sea of change in the product, it feels like a breath of fresh air has been pervading the company.

But can WWE RAW continue the momentum that began with SummerSlam last weekend? If the surprises mentioned here happen, it's certainly a possibility. Bear in mind that with Triple H in charge of creative, none of the scenarios discussed here are implausible.

#3. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio go to war

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley could certainly battle in the main event of WWE RAW in a historic contest. Inter-gender matches were common in the Attitude Era, with Chyna wrestling the men. The Nightmare can certainly size up against the guys.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley could have a competitive match if the shackles are off.

Anyone who has watched Lucha Underground knows that inter-gender matches can be extremely entertaining if both performers are allowed to tell stories in the ring. It could all stem from Ripley choking out Dominik with her leg. If it goes down well, the possibilities are truly limitless.

#2. Sasha Banks returns to WWE RAW and holds the show hostage

There are rumors galore about Sasha Banks potentially returning to the company. Now that a tournament has been announced to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions for a title she never lost, could she hold the show hostage?

Imagine her stepping into the arena through the crowd and saying that the show couldn't go on until she'd had a conversation with Adam Pearce or someone in charge.

It would be the perfect Scott Hall-style reality-based dramatic moment that could send every news outlet scurrying for the most exciting headline.

Naomi could follow suit in due course of time, just like Kevin Nash followed his friend Hall in WCW.

#1. Karrion Kross challenges Theory for the MITB briefcase

There is clearly a change in direction on WWE RAW and SmackDown with Triple H in charge. One has to wonder if Theory will still play an integral part going forward or not.

But with Kross putting Roman Reigns on notice as we saw on the blue brand, how does he potentially enter the title picture? Honestly, he could just challenge Theory for the Money in the Bank contract that he currently holds and win the big prize.

He is arguably a more exciting candidate for the prized Undisputed WWE Universal Championship than Theory.

Could Karrion Kross become the new undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

