WWE RAW - 3 possible surprises - Roman Reigns' next opponent named, Cody Rhodes faces his biggest foe yet 

WWE RAW after WrestleMania Backlash is certain to be off the charts. The show was much hotter than fans anticipated it to be, with some excellent wrestling. Even though there was only one match with any real stakes, the whole Premium Live Event delivered in a pretty big way. The fallout of the same should be intense indeed.

In this article, let's examine three surprises that could potentially take place. If you think you know what will pan out on WWE RAW this week, feel free to sound off below. Also, share your thoughts and opinions about the surprises mentioned.

Lastly, how much would you rate WrestleMania Backlash on a scale of 1-10? Let us know, folks.

#3 Elias returns to WWE RAW to prove that he is not Ezekiel

It won't be hard to pull off. Put on a fake beard and the classic gear and Elias will be back to normal once again. Ezekiel could do this on WWE RAW in an attempt to drive Kevin Owens over the edge.

It's high time that this storyline moves into high gear because the 'I'm not Elias, I'm his younger brother' shtick could get old very quickly indeed. This is why it is necessary, it is imperative that there is some forward momentum, so that this talented young man does not stagnate on the roster.

If there's anyone in the current locker room with the ability to carry off this goofy skit, it is Ezekiel!

#2 Another star joins Edge's faction

The ranks of Judgment Day were bolstered when Rhea Ripley joined the stable at WrestleMania Backlash. That said, this may only be the start with more names to follow. In fact, it was former WWE head writer, Sportskeeda's own Vince Russo who suggested that Corey Graves could be an ideal fit.

With his tattoos and his icy demeanor, there is certainly something very icy, very 'Interview with a Vampire' about Graves (the perfect last name too for a spooky faction). Also, remember that he has been cleared for an in-ring return.

Even if he does become an active performer, there will still be two men behind the WWE RAW commentary desk, which is an adequate number.

#1 Cody Rhodes and Omos face off to determine who will go up against Roman Reigns next

Every win ideally gets you one step closer to a title opportunity. Now that Cody Rhodes and Omos were both victorious at WrestleMania Backlash, this means that they have a shot against Roman Reigns and may be one of the two titles he currently holds.

Could the two men square off in the WWE RAW main event to determine who goes after The Tribal Chief next? Ideally, Rhodes should win the match, perhaps with interference from Bobby Lashley. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns could be saved for the United Kingdom stadium show- WWE Clash in the Castle, which is still some way down the road.

Imagine the roar of the crowd if Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline face off to close out the show.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das