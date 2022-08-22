WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Trish Stratus teams up with two WWE legends, The Bloodline makes a deal with a top heel

WWE RAW will air from Toronto this week. As has already been advertised, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be a part of the show.

But with all the extra eyes upon the product since Triple H assumed control, it makes sense to have more attention on the show. The Game was part of an era where anything could happen at anytime. If WWE RAW keeps fans glued to their televisions for the duration of the show, the lapsed ones may return.

So with that said, here are three surprises that we could potentially see this week. Heck, go crazy and mention your surprises in the comments too.

#3 The Bloodline sends Sami Zayn to make a deal with Kevin Owens

Very entertaining stuff. Roman Reigns manipulated Sami Zayn because The Usos weren't on the show. He sent a message to Kevin Owens through Sami to create tension and plant seeds for another rivalry. Very entertaining stuff. https://t.co/mhgJDXxXgz

The name 'Kevin Owens' was mentioned during Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's interaction on SmackDown last week. The Tribal Chief has possibly planted the seeds of the next exciting storyline featuring The Bloodline.

What if Reigns has asked Owens, who is now a 'Prizefighter,' to take out his biggest threat - Drew McIntyre?

Zayn could bring this 'bribe' to Owens on WWE RAW, who could, in turn, refuse the offer. This would technically make him turn babyface in Canada, making him an ally in Drew McIntyre's quest against The Bloodline.

Just imagine the pop if Kevin Owens takes the fight to Sami Zayn in their home country in such a spectacular way.

#2 Trish Stratus returns to WWE RAW and teams up with Rey Mysterio and Edge

🎟 ticketmaster.ca/event/10005C9C… TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom is set to return to the red brand in her hometown of Toronto, Canada! TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom is set to return to the red brand in her hometown of Toronto, Canada!🎟 ticketmaster.ca/event/10005C9C… https://t.co/8YpOw1rOu5

One of the biggest issues that WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio has faced has been in the form of Rhea Ripley.

While he can take the fight to Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Ripley is the X-factor that puts him on the back foot on most occasions. But what if his old friend Trish Stratus returns to even the odds?

Damian Priest is slated to battle Edge on this week's show, and chances are he'll invite his friends to take the legend down. The crowd is likely to go wild when this happens.

Imagine how ecstatic they'd be if Trish Stratus comes in to destroy Rhea Ripley and team up with her two old friends for a six-person mixed tag contest?

#1 Dexter Lumis steals Theory's Money in the Bank contract and runs back through the crowd

There has to be some payoff for the whole Dexter Lumis situation. At this point, at least, it doesn't seem like Theory is ready to be the face of the promotion yet.

So what if, to the surprise of everyone on WWE RAW, Dexter Lumis runs in through the crowd and, before security can apprehend him, runs back with the Money in the Bank briefcase?

This could be a massive filler feud until plans are in place for Theory to potentially cash in.

