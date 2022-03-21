WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises that could make WrestleMania very interesting 

Even if you watch WWE RAW at your own convenience for most of the year, we encourage you to tune in live this week. We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and surprises galore may transpire during the show.

No, there is no guarantee that any of the three twists mentioned here will happen. No, there isn't even any proof that this episode of WWE RAW will be any more special than the usual fare every week. But the likelihood is certainly higher because we're days removed from the ultimate destination in sports entertainment.

Let's cut right to the chase and name three possible surprises. Feel free to go wild in the comments section with your own picks and selections.

Also, on a scale of 1-10, let us know if you're hyped for WrestleMania.

#3 Gable Steveson arrives at WWE RAW

Listen, Corey Graves pretty much invited Gable Steveson to WWE RAW this week following the conclusion of his legendary amateur wrestling career. Some have hailed the gifted athlete as the next Kurt Angle, while others have called him the next Brock Lesnar.

Nobody can predict what the future holds, but one thing is for sure. If Gable Steveson does show up on the Road to WrestleMania, it'll be a major talking point even for the mainstream press.

If he does appear, which WWE RAW star should he have a face-off with?

#2 Asuka shows up to join the fray

WWE @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE ’s attack on #WWERaw . Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury… .@BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE’s attack on #WWERaw. Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury…

While Bianca Belair's injury ahead of her big WWE RAW Women's Championship match seems like a work, it's impossible to guess in this make-believe world of wrestling.

If Belair is indeed ruled out for her match against Becky Lynch, Asuka could step up to the plate. She's been gone for a while, and absence certainly makes one's heart grow fonder. A Becky Lynch vs. Asuka match is certainly WrestleMania worthy.

Would you like to see the Empress return ahead of WrestleMania this year?

#1 Cody Rhodes finally shows up to confront Seth Rollins

Sportskeeda's own living legend Dirty Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Cody Rhodes potentially coming to WWE. If you agree with his assessment in the tweet linked above, let us know in the comments.

Fans who watched RAW last week were rather dismayed when Cody Rhodes didn't show up. Chances are that he could make his presence felt this week and confront Seth Rollins as a babyface.

With all due respect to the immensely talented roster on the red brand, there's no standout babyface that fans can rally behind. Seth Rollins is the biggest heel in the brand, and considering he doesn't have a match at WrestleMania yet, Cody Rhodes could certainly be a worthy candidate.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will eventually challenge for any of the world championships if he comes back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha