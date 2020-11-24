WWE RAW - 3 Reasons why Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt is a good idea and 2 reasons why it's not 

As the show closed with AJ Styles moving on to the next week to get a chance to compete for the WWE Championship that Drew McIntyre now holds, it became amply obvious and evident that the next big program will feature Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

As appealing as the idea of these two former Wyatt Family members may be to some of you, it may just be just as unappealing to some others. And in this article, we shall discuss multiple reasons why Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt should happen and two reservations that we have about the feud.

#1 Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton have a ready-made storyline that lends itself wonderfully to a feud (should happen)

For a brief moment in time, Randy Orton was a member of the Wyatt Family, and yes, it was all a ploy to get Bray Wyatt to drop his guard so that he could burn down the Wyatt Compound. It is still referenced in the Firefly Fun House regularly, and when Bray Wyatt started to go after everyone he'd had beef with, we knew that it would be only a matter of time before he went after Randy Orton too.

He's here. The Fiend. He was here?



Wait Phenomenal Forearm! AJ Styles wins to become the third competitor in next week's triple threat no. 1 contender's match #WWERaw — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 24, 2020

Often, it is so hard to invest in a storyline or a match because there is absolutely no reason for us to care about the outcome. Why should any of us care about whether Sami Zayn defeats Bobby Lashley or not, when both men are on different brands, for instance?

However, because there's a storyline here, one has to be intrigued to see whether Randy Orton manages to overcome the supernatural forces of The Fiend or not.