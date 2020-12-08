WWE RAW - 3 Reasons why Sheamus should betray Drew McIntyre and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

While nobody would have believed it considering how he's been booked in recent years, Sheamus seems to be working as a babyface on the WWE RAW brand, as an ally for Drew McIntyre.

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, there was a miscue between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre that resulted in Sheamus delivering the Brogue Kick to the WWE Champion, resulting in their team suffering a massive loss.

This resulted in a brutal backstage brawl on WWE RAW, but then Sheamus and Drew McIntyre seemingly reconciled because fighting is apparently what brothers such as them do.

So, should Sheamus betray Drew McIntyre or not?

#1 Sheamus should betray Drew McIntyre because he's a natural heel

Literally, nobody buys into the idea of Sheamus as a babyface, considering how Sheamus has been booked, be it during his feud with Jeff Hardy or even going back all the way to the League of Nations.

Even when Drew McIntyre was working as a heel with Dolph Ziggler, we knew that there was a babyface in there somewhere, just waiting to come out and become the face of WWE.

However, when it comes to Sheamus, maybe it's the way he works, or the way he carries itself. He is just a natural heel, as so many in the business are, be it The Miz or MJF, that the audience just has an issue buying into the idea of them working as babyfaces. Sure, they've worked as babyfaces, but they're not at their best then.

And the converse is true for others like Sting and Rey Mysterio, who are just so likable that it is impossible to imagine that there is a potential for them to tap into their heel sides.

Sheamus is a part of the first category and hence, he should not betray Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW.