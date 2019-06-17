WWE RAW: 3 Reasons why Bray Wyatt will potentially make his in-ring return tonight

HURT or HEAL?

Among the rather miserable outings that WWE is having with RAW and SmackDown every week, one segment that has stood out from the rest is Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

Starting on the April 22nd episode of Monday Night RAW, Wyatt has done a fabulous job in telling a secret demented story with the help of his friends Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and Rambling Rabbit.

Week after week, the segment has managed to gather the attention of the viewers, be it the revelation of The Fiend, the appearance of the Devil Vince, or the brutal murder of poor Rambling Rabbit last week. The biggest question in everyone's mind right now is when will Wyatt finally make an in-ring appearance?

In this article, let's take a look at the three reasons why Bray Wyatt/The Fiend will make his in-ring return on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Let me know in the comments section who you think he'll go after first.

#3 Bray Wyatt is in Los Angeles for tonight's RAW

The biggest and simplest reason why Bray can appear on RAW tonight is the fact that he is physically present in Los Angeles and will be at the Staples Center during RAW tonight. PWInsider's Mike Johnson recently revealed that -

“Bray Wyatt is slated to be at this Monday's Raw taping in Los Angeles, PWInsider.com has confirmed. While there is no confirmation Wyatt will appear live on the show (as opposed to another Firefly Fun House segment airing), it is the first time in a while that he will physically be present at the taping.”

With the previous editions of Firefly Fun House being pre-recorded, it is interesting that Wyatt will himself be there for RAW tonight. What could the Eater of Worlds be planning?

#2 WWE desperately needs him to boost the ratings

It is no secret that WWE is not having a great time when it comes to TV ratings. The WWE Universe has been complaining about the state of the product and how WWE needs to do something new create interest in the ongoing storylines and shows.

Bray Wyatt's new gimmick has been a ray of hope for many fans who were considering shifting their loyalties towards another promotion. The sheer brilliance with which the Firefly Fun House segments have been presented have made the fans very eager to see Wyatt turn this into an in-ring return in due time.

In what could surely be a make-or-break moment for the gimmick, Bray's in-ring return as The Fiend could boost the ratings and get eyes back on WWE Programming.

The Firefly Fun House is one of the best gimmicks produced in WWE for a long time and WWE better cash-in on the gold mine that they have.

