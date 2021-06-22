WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – former champion puts Randy Orton in awkward position, returning superstar picks embarrassing loss

WWE RAW's first episode after Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was surprisingly entertaining. The Red Brand had great matches planned for the night, and the creative executed some of the booking decisions brilliantly. WWE has already started building up to the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and they did a stellar job on WWE RAW this week.

WWE also confirmed that Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship once again at Money in the Bank. The show had a couple of drawbacks, but this week, the positives outweighed the disappointments.

In this article, we will look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE RAW tonight and those who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Impressed on WWE RAW: Riddle

Drew McIntyre and Riddle were brilliant on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Riddle and Randy Orton featured in separate Money in the Bank qualifiers. Orton locked horns with John Morrison in an entertaining contest. He had previously asked Riddle to stay away from his match during a backstage segment. Unfortunately, Riddle arrived at ringside when he saw that The Miz is trying to distract Orton during the bout.

Miz and Riddle’s interaction distracted Orton while Morrison capitalized by setting up a perfect Starship Pain. He then pinned Orton to qualify for the Money in the Bank match while Riddle stared in shock. Later on, Riddle faced Drew McIntyre in the final Money in the Bank qualifier on WWE RAW and delivered the night's best match.

Riddle went for an early offense and managed to dominate McIntyre from the start. He tried hard to keep the Scottish Warrior from gaining control over their match on WWE RAW. McIntyre was still feeling the effects of his Hell in a Cell match against Bobby Lashley from last night. However, he insisted on competing in the qualifier and delivered yet another brilliant performance.

Both superstars came close to pinning each other on several instances. Riddle was particularly impressive for resiliently fighting through the former world champion’s dominant spells. Towards the end, McIntyre started to look tired, and Riddle realized that it was his best opportunity to win the big match on WWE RAW. Despite taking a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, Riddle managed to come back with an effective counter and rolled up McIntyre for the pin.

Following his victory, Riddle rushed to Randy Orton, who was standing at the entrance area of the ramp. He looked happy about his win and wanted to celebrate with his tag team partner. However, he soon realized that Orton was unhappy and urged him to open up about his internal conflicts. This turn of events is bound to impact RK-Bro on WWE RAW in the future.

It is too soon to split up the duo on WWE RAW. Riddle and Randy Orton are polar opposites in nature but share good chemistry. As a result, their on-screen interactions always account for entertaining segments on WWE RAW. Riddle needs to stay alongside Randy Orton a little longer, and the latter can afford to wait a while before turning on his tag team partner.

