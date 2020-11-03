WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed (November 2nd, 2020)

This week’s episode of WWE RAW had its fair share of highs and lows. While some of the matches were extremely entertaining, the others were somewhat disappointing. But it is safe to say that the show got progressively better. Tonight we saw Alexa Bliss show a massive transformation in her character and embrace more of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s madness on WWE RAW.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defended their titles whereas The Hurt Business defeated The New Day. We also saw Braun Strowman join the official men’s team that will represent WWE RAW at Survivor Series. To top it all, we saw The Miz attempting to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract, but he met with an unfortunate hurdle.

In this article, we will take a look at three Superstars who managed to impress us on WWE RAW this week and three who failed. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Flopped on WWE RAW: Nia Jax

This week’s WWE RAW did absolutely nothing to establish Nia Jax as a credible champion. She looked like the weakest competitor in a match that featured Dana Brooke. Tonight, we saw Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax put their WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

The match started with Jax and Brooke exchanging blows inside the squared circle. Surprisingly, Brooke managed to push Jax into the corner multiple times and even used the turnbuckles to keep the champion out of the equation. Following that, Rose tagged herself in and continued doing the same to Jax.

Soon after that, Rose managed to take Jax to the ringside while Brooke battled Baszler in between the ropes. A little distraction from Lana helped Brooke in momentarily getting the upper hand, but Baszler quickly reversed the situation. She then went on to pin her opponent to successfully retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships on WWE RAW.

Later in the night, Nia Jax faced Lana in a singles match and picked an easy win. But let’s be honest, that does nothing for her overall credibility. It is high time to accept that putting a Superstar like Lana through the table for seven consecutive episodes doesn’t necessarily make someone look strong. It would be safe to say that Baszler carried this entire match and it does not reflect very well on the women’s division of WWE RAW.