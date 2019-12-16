WWE RAW: 3 surprises that can happen at the show

Seth Rollins and AoP

Seth Rollins was the highlight of last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and one would have to see how he performs on the show this week. The Beastslayer was perplexed about his association with Authors of Pain until he showed up during AoP's beatdown on Kevin Owens. It must be noted that Seth is the leader of the RAW locker room, and the fact that he still holds more value on the show can't be ruled out.

He has one of the most amazing storylines on the brand, and while a lot of us would be looking forward to other things on the show, there are a lot of things that can happen during the 3-hour program. I list down three things that can happen during the show, and in case you have some other thoughts feel free to drop them in the comments section for the readers' kind perusal.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

Will Drew McIntyre Change Character To Get The Push?

For the Men’s, my head says Roman Reigns, but my heart says Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens.



For the Women’s, whoever loses out of Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler, or Lacey Evans. https://t.co/Qf8siniEpK — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 16, 2019

Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy has Drew McIntyre as one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble, and this is a sentiment that feels good both visually and in reality. It would be nice to see the company push Drew so that he performs his character to perfection. A match between the immensely talented Scottish Pschyopath and The Beast Incarnate would be a treat to witness at WrestleMania.

If the company decides to go this path, it would be fitting if Drew comes out with a babyface approach, or at least starts shifting towards it from tonight's episode so that he becomes a favorite in weeks to come. With Seth being the heel, it would be a good idea to turn Drew face and have him win the coveted Royal Rumble match.

