WWE RAW: 3 things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House- Shots fired at WrestleMania match?

Was this the last ever episode?

This week's episode of RAW was actually not so bad. And yet, soaring head and shoulders above everything else on the show was Bray Wyatt with the Firefly Fun House segment that was just as good as ever.

In this article, we shall look at 3 things that he may have secretly conveyed to us through the course of the segment. In case I missed out on something, please feel free to let me know what your thoughts, comments, and views are.

Bray Wyatt's symbolism is the stuff of legends and in a show where everything is so obvious and by-the-numbers, it is indeed incredible just how creative he is. Also, you may want to check out this Sportskeeda exclusive about why Vince McMahon appeared in the Firefly Fun House, some time back.

In any case, this is my take on this week's Firefly Fun House.

#3 Inviting the people who don't belong to the mainstream

Of course Bray Wyatt is a flat earther, the #FireflyFunHouse only exists on one plane. #RAW pic.twitter.com/8EIRAHDJkS — James O’Grady  (@jamesogrady56) June 18, 2019

Bray Wyatt actually took the side of Flat Earthers and people that believe that dinosaurs aren't extinct to make his point on this week's show. But the bigger meaning of the whole segment is that there are people who are laughed at because of what they believe in, and they are the outcasts.

The Firefly Fun House belongs to those people who don't belong, who think differently from the herd. Bray Wyatt obviously has views and ideas that are different from the norm and because of this, he was made to feel like he was an outsider. Heck, the Firefly Fun House is so different and innovative that you know at once what Bray Wyatt means.

In a way, it reminds me of Rosemary's hive, which is also built on the very same principle. 'The Hivelings' are people who generally don't fit in with the rest.

