WWE RAW takes place tonight and there are a few things lined up. King Corbin heads in from SmackDown to fight against WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre while The IIconics fight for the WWE Women's tag-team titles currently held by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Meanwhile, Edge is set to respond to Randy Orton's challenge while Asuka might know who she faces first as the new WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Without further ado, here are 3 things that should happen and 2 that shouldn't on WWE RAW tonight:

Should happen: Bobby Lashley interrupts Drew McIntyre vs King Corbin on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre is set to face King Corbin tonight after the SmackDown Superstar was invited to face the WWE Champion last week. The two were involved together in various storylines last year and are set to compete in opposite corners for the first time since.

The Scottish Psychopath revealed that week he would be facing 'the guy everyone hates' on RAW. He said:

“Every single person on planet earth hates this guy. I’ve spent a lot of time with him, I’ve been on teams with him, I’ve traveled the world with him. He’s a terrible, terrible human being. You don’t want to miss this match with me and Corbin. I’m gonna rip his damn head off.”

While Corbin has been doing well in the ring, he has just not managed to get the WWE Universe on his side. He has real heat with the fans to the extent that many unfortunately wanted him released in the mass exodus last month.

WWE need to make the most of this situation and put Bobby Lashley in the mix. The former MMA star is being teased for a title run and today's match between Corbin and McIntyre would be the best way to fit him in.

Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley were a heel trio on WWE RAW last year but were abruptly split up in the draft.